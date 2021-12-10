32 people were injured during 2020 Black Lives Matter protests in Ohio City, and the city will pay $5.75 million to them.

Lawyers and city officials announced Thursday that the capital city of Ohio will pay $5.75 million to nearly three dozen persons who were hurt during last year’s rallies against racial injustice and police brutality following the assassination of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The lawsuit claims that due to gross negligence, Columbus’ police reaction to the protests in late May was under-trained, violated protestors’ constitutional rights, and resulted in physical damage to demonstrators. Demonstrators were beaten, shot with wooden and rubber bullets, and wrongfully arrested during conflicts with police, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, Tammy Fournier Alsaada, a community activist and primary plaintiff in the July 2020 action, was pepper-sprayed without provocation after being allowed to go through a line of police officers to discuss several arrests. Terry Hubby Jr., a fellow plaintiff, said he needed surgery, 20 pins, and a plate after a nonlethal police missile fractured his knee during a protest on May 29.

During the protests, at least three of the plaintiffs claimed to have broken bones.

The damages paid to each of the 32 injured demonstrators named in the case will vary depending on the severity of their injuries. According to lead attorney John Marshall, the compensation would be decided during a series of meetings with the assistance of a special master engaged to assess each case.

The agreement also puts the finishing touches on a federal judge’s ruling earlier this year, which ordered Columbus police to stop using nonlethal force like tear gas, pepper spray, and rubber bullets on nonviolent demonstrators who aren’t causing harm or property destruction.

According to Marshall, the settlement “mandates that peaceful protestors on public streets and sidewalks cannot be subjected to use of force, arrests, or dispersal orders except in exceptional circumstances.” He added that it also protects street medics, journalists, and legal observers.

The financial deal is expected to be approved by the Columbus City Council next week.

Police officers also spoke about having to deal with chaotic and potentially dangerous circumstances.

According to court filings, “people were walking up to us with bottles and opening them and throwing, like, unknown liquids on us, yelling in our faces,” Officer Anthony Johnson said.

Special master determining will be Gino Brogdon Sr., a retired Georgia judge.