3,000 workers who were laid off during the pandemic will be rehired by Pret A Manger.

As it attempts to recover from a disastrous Covid-hit financial year, Pret A Manger has revealed plans to rehire the 3,000 employees who were laid off during the pandemic.

With a £100 million investment in places like transportation hubs and motorway service stations, the company announced today that it wants to treble the size of its business by 2026.

It is expected that 3,000 additional employees would join the company by 2023.

The news comes as records show the chain’s operational loss for the previous year was £256.5 million before taxes.

Pret’s sales dropped from £708 million in 2019 to £229 million in the covid-affected 2020 timeframe.

“Last year, we were in the eye of the storm during the height of the pandemic,” Pret A Manger CEO Pano Christou remarked.

“Now we have the opportunity to give Pret a bright new future.

“What the pandemic has shown us is that even in the darkest moments, more people want to experience Pret – whether it’s customers outside of London and other big cities, new franchise partners who want to work with us here and abroad, investors in our business, or people who want to grow their careers here and be a part of what we’re trying to build,” says the CEO.

Mr Christou stated that the company aimed to open 200 more stores in the United Kingdom over the next two years.

Commuters and office employees, who are a crucial market for the business, are beginning to return to their pre-covid habits, which is driving demand for these stores.

During the peak of the pandemic last year, 3,000 employees at the chain lost their jobs.

However, the number of Pret employees has increased by 28% since the beginning of the year, with the company employing over 6,000 individuals in the UK. 30 percent of the new employees were previously employed at Pret.