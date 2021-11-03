£300 million drug lord, crippling takeaways, and deplorable conditions for asylum seekers

Curtis Warren, a drug lord from Liverpool, will be released next year after serving 14 years in prison.

With the news that Warren, who amassed a £300 million fortune, will be released in 2022, we take a look at how he wound up in a maximum security jail.

Warren, who is 58 years old, will be released on his own accord next year. Because he is not serving a life sentence, he will not have to go before the Parole Board.

Warren, who had a fortune of £300 million at one point, was sentenced to 13 years in prison in 2009 for attempting to smuggle £1 million worth of cannabis into Jersey.

Almost 100 takeaway entrepreneurs from Merseyside have formed a rebel coalition in an attempt to push online delivery company Just Eat to fix a refund “loophole” that they claim is harming their operations.

The Washington Newsday reported this week that some unethical Deli Group takeaways in St Helens were putting owner Marc Faulkner in considerable financial trouble.

Some customers found they could get a refund through Just Eat by claiming their purchases had not arrived, leaving the takeaway operators to foot the price and knowing their accusations would not be investigated.

Just Eat’s departure would be a perilous move for tiny takeout, as several have told The Washington Newsday that up to 70% of their revenue comes from orders placed with the firm.

An asylum seeker has shared photos of the meals he was provided and the conditions he was residing in, including a leak in the hotel reception area.

A guy who left Yemen’s humanitarian catastrophe tweeted photos of two meals he was served at his Liverpool lodging, which included vegetables with unidentified meat, a smashed apple, and pasta portions.

