30 James Street is on the market for £12.5 million.

One of the most well-known hotels in Liverpool’s city center is for sale.

The estate firm Savills have put the 30 James Street Hotel on the market for offers in excess of £12.5 million.

The Carpathia Champagne Bar and Restaurant, located on the seventh floor, is a Grade II listed hotel with 63 nautically themed rooms.

Savills was appointed as fixed charge receivers of the property in April 2020, after it underwent major renovations during the first coronavirus lockdown.

The hotel is based on the White Star Line shipping firm, which used to be housed in the ancient structure.

It also has an outdoor patio with spectacular views of Liverpool’s famous waterfront, as well as event space, wellness facilities, and a spa.

The structure was constructed in 1896 and was designed by famed Victorian architect Norman Shaw, who also designed New Scotland Yard in London.

“This sale gives a rare chance to acquire a prime city centre hotel and historic landmark in one of the UK’s most popular destinations,” said Tom Cunningham, hotels director at Savills Manchester.

“The building’s history, the quality of its provisions, and its unique location have all combined to offer a terrific opportunity for potential investors, and we anticipate strong interest.”