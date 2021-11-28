3-Year-Old Firing Gun, Fatally Hitting 5-Year-Old Cousin at Thanksgiving Shooting

According to investigators, a 3-year-old toddler fatally shot a 5-year-old relative on Thanksgiving in Georgia, using a firearm that belonged to the toddler’s father.

According to WXIA-TV, Khalis Eberhart, a five-year-old girl from South Fulton, died after being shot in the chest at The Gardens at Camp Creek Apartment Houses. She was then rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

According to the news outlet, authorities are still investigating the event, although family members claim the shooting was unintentional.

There were no information released about the events leading up to the shooting or how the gun was obtained before the girl was slain.

The South Fulton Police Department was asked for more information regarding the incident, but no answer was received by the time of publication.

Right now, a candlelight vigil for five-year-old Khalis Eberhart is taking place. During the vigil, her father cried. Her funeral will be held on Monday, according to her family. @11Alive pic.twitter.com/p3PRaBMJic @11Alive pic.twitter.com/p3PRaBMJic @11Alive pic.twitter.com/p3PRaBMJic @11Alive pic.twitter.com/p3PRaBMJ November 28, 2021 — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) According to WXIA, the girl’s family is planning a burial for her on Monday, following a candlelight vigil conducted in her honor on Saturday, during which her father was said to be crying.

Tracy Towns, the 5-year-grandmother, old’s claimed the child had a twin who had a “wonderful bond” with Eberhart.

“When you saw one, you immediately saw the other. They were always cuddling and holding hands. They were always in the same place. They conversed with one another. They spoke a language that no one else understood “Towns remarked.

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, a number of shootings involving young family members were reported. During a Thanksgiving dinner in Minnesota on Thursday, a 13-year-old boy accidently shot and killed a 5-year-old family member.

The police released a timeline of events that unfolded when officers arrived at the home where the youngster died.

“The first cops on the scene discovered a victim with a single gunshot wound to the head and attempted to save his life, but were eventually unable. At the site, a firearm and the individual responsible for discharging it were discovered “According to the police,

The Brooklyn Park police said in a statement to The Washington Newsday. This is a condensed version of the information.