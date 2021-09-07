3-Year-Old Autistic Boy Discovered Alive After 3 Days Missing in the Woods [Video].

Police in Australia reported a 3-year-old boy who went missing from his parents’ house was recovered alive in the woods following a three-day search.

Anthony Elfalak, an autistic nonverbal kid from Hunter Valley in the southern Australian state of New South Wales, was reported missing on Friday. According to a news release from New South Wales police, the kid was found Monday on a riverbank around 500 meters from his home, after an intensive search.

A dramatic video of the boy being rescued from the woods was published by police. The youngster can be seen in the footage sitting by a stream, splashing and sipping water while a rescue chopper hovers over him, according to The Guardian.

When an emergency operator came up to the youngster and soothed him, he smiled at them. Chief Inspector Simon Merrick of the State Emergency Service stated.

“He turned towards him with a tremendous smile on his face that he will never forget,” the officer stated as he described the emotional moment the youngster was eventually found after a massive search.

The boy’s legs sustained minor lacerations, but his condition was stable, according to EMS authorities. The boy was taken to a hospital for a comprehensive checkup after an initial assessment of his condition.

“It’s a miracle,” says the narrator. He was bitten by ants and fell over, yet he is still alive. He is still alive. The boy’s father was quoted in The Guardian as stating, “It’s incredible.” The region had been scoured a day after the boy went missing, but the child had not been found, according to the child’s father.

“More than anything, it was a relief,” Police Superintendent Tracy Chapman said, adding, “The longer something goes on, the more afraid you feel that you won’t achieve a resolution like this… it’s a wonderful news story for the entire community.” According to Chapman, the youngster could survive as long as he had access to water.

Police believe the child spent the entire three days in the woods and are looking into the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.