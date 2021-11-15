3 Snow Leopards Die At Lincoln Children’s Zoo Due To COVID-19.

At the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, three snow leopards with COVID-19 have perished, but two Sumatran tigers appear to be recovering from their sickness. They’ve been added to the list of animals impacted by the disease.

The three snow leopards died as a result of “complications of COVID-19,” according to a Facebook post from the zoo on Saturday.

“Our leopards, Ranney, Everest, and Makalu, were adored by our entire community both within and outside the zoo,” the zoo said in the statement. “This is a painful loss for all of us, and we are all grieving together.” Axl and Kum, two Sumatran tigers, were also treated at the zoo alongside the three snow leopards.