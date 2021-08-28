3 Decades Ago, A Former Clown Was Charged With Murdering Her Newborn Daughter.

A 51-year-old professional clown from Wisconsin was arrested this week and charged with the murder of his newborn baby girl three decades ago.

Prosecutors in southeastern Wisconsin have charged Milwaukee resident Ronald Schroeder with first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of physical abuse of a child in the death of his daughter Catherine in August 1991, according to court documents obtained by the Associated Press.

After the 7-week-old baby died of what physicians decided was “shaken baby” syndrome, Schroeder, who earned a fortune as “Silly the Clown” in southeast Wisconsin, was an initial suspect, according to WITI-TV.

According to The Daily Beast, which cited local media, Catherine suffered fractured ribs, brain contusions, and enough force to induce detached retinas, which resulted in blood behind the eyes.

According to the publication, Schroeder had been accused of abusive behavior by the family of Catherine’s mother, Christine, but had gone three decades without consequence.

He refuted the claims and the allegations that he had harmed his daughter.

Catherine died as a consequence of blunt force trauma to the head, according to a review of the newborn’s autopsy by the Milwaukee County medical examiner in June. The medical examiner judged her death a murder.

According to WITI-TV, Milwaukee County court commissioner Katryna Childs Rhodes said, “They are older claims, but what I read in this complaint is that it took some time to cobble together a tale, if there’s maybe a better way to phrase that.”

According to court documents in Milwaukee County, a warrant for Schroeder’s arrest was issued on Wednesday. The next day, he appeared in court for the first time.

Schroeder’s lawyers argued that the case should be dismissed due to the statute of limitations. The court in charge of the case, however, dismissed the effort and set Schroeder’s bond at $350,000.

According to WITI-TV, Schroeder’s defense counsel stated, “This is not a case in which the role of DNA resurfaces at a later point.” “I believe this was a circumstance where they had all the evidence they needed to charge Mr. Schroeder.”

Schroeder had a past conviction for sexual assault and battery in Waukesha County in 2008, for which he was forced to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to his records. He assaulted his ex-girlfriend and photographed the assault while she was unconscious.

Schroeder, who was released on extended supervision in March 2020, was also charged with physical abuse of in Waukesha County on Wednesday. Brief News from Washington Newsday.