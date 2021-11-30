3.8 million people have viewed a video of McDonald’s employees being chastised over a Splenda packet in the drive-thru.

Authorities are looking for a Georgia couple who were seen on tape yelling and threatening violence at McDonald’s staff after an altercation over the restaurant running out of Splenda packets. The video has been viewed at least 3.8 million times.

The altercation occurred recently in Locust Grove, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta. According to local NBC station WXIA, the incident began when a man and woman became upset after finding that the restaurant had run out of artificial sweetener for a cup of coffee. The violent altercation was caught on camera after the situation had already escalated.

Locust Grove Police Chief Derrick Austin confirmed to The Washington Newsday on Monday that the pair has been identified and that an arrest warrant has been filed for them. During the investigation, McDonald’s is cooperating with police.

The footage, which was first shared on Thanksgiving by the @ATLUncensored Twitter account, shows the enraged pair screaming at workers from their white automobile before the situation soon escalates. The woman gets out of the car and throws a drink at the drive-thru window, prompting a response from one of the staff.

Because they didn’t have any Splenda photos, it appears that this all happened at the McDonald’s in Locust Grove.

— Atlanta News | ATL Uncensored (@ATLUncensored) 25 November 2021 “Do you want me to be enraged? I’m going to get upset, motherf***er, and I’m going to come in that b***h “In a longer version of the video later published by the TikTok account @b0ssprincess, the man screams while smashing his fists on the closed window, which had been viewed at least 3.8 million times as of Monday.

The couple then drives their car a short distance away from the window before exiting and returning to continue their diatribe on foot. The woman can be seen yelling and sprinting towards the window, smashing her hands on it before opening it from the outside.

The man continues to yell while poking his head through the window. Some of the workers, all of whom appear to be women, can also be seen shouting back at the couple, though it’s difficult to understand what they’re saying.

"B***h, I'll f**k your ass up, girl," says the narrator.