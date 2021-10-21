3.8 million low-income households are anticipated to be behind on their bills.

According to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, 3.8 million low-income households are anticipated to be behind on their expenses (JRF).

The foundation estimates that 950,000 people are late on their rent, 1.4 million are behind on their council tax bills, and 1.4 million are behind on their electricity and gas bills.

It looked at households with a household income of £24,752 or less in the UK’s bottom 40% of incomes. This equates to approximately 11.6 million households.

According to the JRF, the data show that a third (33%) of low-income households are now in arrears, which is three times the 11% estimated by a similar research prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Working-age households on low incomes, such as those aged 18 to 64, were found to be particularly heavily hit, with 44% believed to be behind on their payments.

This climbs to nearly three-quarters (71%) of those in arrears in homes with people aged 18 to 24.

The data, according to the JRF, demonstrate that the pandemic has forced people who were just scraping by into arrears on crucial payments.

Families with children, households in London, households with a person aged under 45, and black, Asian, and minority ethnic households were all more likely to be in arrears, according to the report.

Before the epidemic, the vast majority of households (87%) that are behind on their household payments stated they were always or often able to pay all of their bills in full and on time.

Six out of ten low-income households (62%) stated that their costs increased during the epidemic, even before recent energy price increases began to bite, according to the research.

Around 4.4 million low-income households have taken on new or increased debt, with seven out of ten (69%) of those who have taken on new or increased debt also being in arrears.

According to the JRF, many low-income families are still hurting from a £20-per-week decrease to Universal Credit.

In a study of Universal Credit households, 40% are unsure if they will be able to pay their expenses in full and on time, while 35% are certain. “The summary has come to an end.”