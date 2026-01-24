29-Year-Old Man Dies in Perth Crash, Police Seek Information

A man has tragically died following a single-vehicle crash near Perth late on the evening of January 23. The incident took place on the A912 road near the Craigend junction in Bridge of Earn, with emergency services rushing to the scene just after 10:30pm.

The 29-year-old driver, who was behind the wheel of a black Audi A4, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed of the heartbreaking loss, though their identities have not been revealed.

Ongoing Investigation

Police Scotland have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash, and road policing officers are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward. Officers are particularly interested in any dashcam footage that may help shed light on the incident.

Sergeant Brian McEwen, of Road Policing North, expressed his condolences to the family, saying, “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died in this crash. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.” He continued to appeal for anyone who witnessed the Audi A4 in the area or has footage that could assist the investigation to contact the police.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting reference 3748 of 23 January. Authorities are working to determine the cause of the crash and any contributing factors.