28,000 Afghans have applied for entry to the United States, causing a backlog and aggravating families.

More than 28,000 Afghans have applied for humanitarian entrance into the United States. According to the Associated Press, only about 100 applications have been approved so far, causing a significant backlog for immigration services and frustration among families.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has struggled to keep up with the enormous number of applications for humanitarian parole, a seldom used procedure, but has promised to hire more workers to help with the backlog.

A representative for USCIS, Victoria Palmer, said the agency has trained 44 extra employees to cope with the influx of applications. Only six personnel were allocated to the initiative as of mid-October.

Afghan families in the United States, as well as immigration advocacy groups, believe the glacial pace of approvals puts their loved ones’ safety in jeopardy.

Safi, a Massachusetts resident whose family is sponsoring 21 relatives seeking humanitarian parole, said, “We’re worried for their life.”

According to Chiara St. Pierre, an attorney at the International Institute of New England in Lowell, Massachusetts, a refugee resettlement agency aiding Safi’s family, the delayed pace is aggravating because families have already spent hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars in processing costs.

According to her and other supporters, each parole application has a $575 filing cost, implying that USCIS, which is mostly funded by fees, has received approximately $11.5 million from Afghans in the previous few months alone.

Safi, a 38-year-old permanent resident of the United States who asked that her last name not be used for fear of retaliation from her relatives, wants to bring her sister, uncle, and their families here. Because her uncle was a major local figure before the Taliban took control, she claims the families have been in hiding and their home has been destroyed in a recent attack.

“People are frantic to get their families out,” said St. Pierre, whose organization has filed more than 50 Afghan national parole applications. “Do we not owe a duty to those who are left behind, especially when they are abiding by our immigration laws and taking use of the opportunities available to them?” Some of the more than 100 people who had been accepted as of July 1 are still in Afghanistan, while others have made it to third countries. This is a condensed version of the information.