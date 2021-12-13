27 Air Force members have been discharged for refusing the COVID vaccine, but thousands more continue to refuse.

After refusing to comply with the military branch’s vaccine order, 27 airmen of the United States Air Force were discharged.

These 27 service members are the first in the United States military to be discharged owing to the vaccine mandate. Unless a medical or religious exemption was allowed, the Air Force gave its members till November 2 to get fully vaccinated.

According to Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanekm, all of the discharged members were young and low-ranking, and none of them requested vaccination exemptions. The personnel were discharged for defying an order because the COVID-19 vaccine mandate is deemed an order by the Air Force. The names of those who were released have not been revealed.

Air Force members have filed approximately 4,700 exemptions, which are presently being processed. Over 1,000 members have refused to comply with the vaccination requirement.

This news follows the Pentagon’s recent announcement that it is considering requiring booster injections for its immunized personnel. On December 10, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin advised that all members should obtain a COVID-19 booster shot “if they can and if they qualify.” The Air Force is the first military branch to discharge members for failing to follow the command, but it may not be the last. Over 11,000 members of the Air National Guard and Reserve were believed to have missed the vaccine deadline earlier this month. Approximately 2,000 people declined to receive the vaccine, while another 3,000 claimed they have not yet begun vaccination but want to do so.

Approximately 97 percent of active Air Force troops have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

While the Air Force does not reveal the type of discharge a service member receives, legislation currently pending in Congress restricts the military’s ability to give honorable discharges or general discharges under honorable conditions to troops who refuse vaccines.

The vaccine was mandated by the Pentagon earlier this year for all military personnel, including active duty, National Guard, and Reserves. For the requirement, each service establishes its own timetables and procedures, with the Air Force setting the earliest deadline. The vaccine, according to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, is important to the force's and its members' health.