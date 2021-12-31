266 people have been arrested in Merseyside, ranging from a McDonald’s shooter to a child killer.

From January to April 2021, offenders linked to Merseyside were imprisoned, including a child killer and brutal rapists.

Many of the trials leading to prison sentences were heard at Liverpool Crown Court, involving everything from murderers to evil caretakers.

The year began with the trial of a gangland thug accused of masterminding one of Liverpool’s most savage and sickening killings in recent memory.

Sex offenders were arrested in a number of disturbing situations, including one involving a Liverpool University technician who wanted to have sex with a 13-year-old girl.

After the encrypted phone network EncroChat was hacked, drug dealers who used it to spread suffering by dealing cocaine and heroin were apprehended.

Two mothers who glassed each other in a pub brawl caught on CCTV, a thug who carved up his own cousin’s back with a Stanley blade at a wedding, the men involved in a shocking shooting at a McDonald’s drive-through, and even a former UFC heavyweight fighter turned debt enforcer were all sentenced by the judges.

The names of over 260 men and women who were arrested between January and April 2021 are listed below.

Lee Knox oversaw the torture and murder of Joseph McKeever, a father of one, over a £900,000 cannabis importation scheme gone bad.

The damaged body of the 54-year-old victim was discovered in the boot of a stolen Ford Focus that had been set ablaze on a field near Everton late on June 15, 2017.

He’d had two “shattered” kneecaps, damaged eye sockets and ribs, brain damage, a crushed voice box, bone hacked away from his jaw, and a ligature strangled him twice.

Knox, 43, of Canal View, Melling, fled to Spain within hours of the murder and was on the run for nearly three years before being apprehended in Belfast in April 2020.

He claimed in court that he was a “terrified” witness to the violence and that he fought to preserve Mr McKeever’s life by administering CPR.

After a 17-day trial, a jury unanimously found the father of two guilty of false imprisonment and murder.

Knox had a criminal record that included promising to sell crack cocaine and distributing ecstasy, as well as battery and possession of an offensive weapon.

The killer’s assertion that he sought to give was “totally rejected” by Judge Andrew Menary, QC. “Summary ends.”