26 terrifying, simple, and brilliant pumpkin carving ideas for kids and adults.

Halloween is quickly approaching, and we’ve compiled a list of fantastic pumpkin carving ideas for you to try this weekend.

Trick-or-treaters will soon be knocking on the door, ready to stuff their bags with goodies.

Traditional Halloween activities have begun, with people flocking to stores in search of the perfect costume, as much face paint as possible, and the largest, fattest pumpkin possible.

Pumpkin picking season started earlier this month, with families flocking to their local pick-your-own farm to make the ideal selection.

The pumpkin-fun doesn’t end there, because determining what to do with your pumpkin is just as crucial.

It’s not too late to carve a pumpkin for your front porch if you want to get into the Halloween spirit.

We have plenty of ideas for you to attempt, whether you want to paint your pumpkin or try traditional carving.

From Pennywise the Clown to Batman and even Peppa Pig, you’ve been busting out your carving tools to make some incredibly unusual artwork for Halloween.

To offer you some ideas, we searched through The Washington Newsday’s pumpkin carving archives and selected some of the greatest submissions.

We’ve gathered a collection of some of your most creative pumpkins to provide some last-minute Halloween inspiration.

You’ll have the perfect pumpkin to put on your porch in no time.

For more last-minute pumpkin carving ideas, look through our gallery above.