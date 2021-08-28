25 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About the Queen

Before becoming a global icon during her nearly seven decades on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II committed her “whole life” to public service.

The king, who is 95 years old, has met 13 presidents of the United States, advised countless British prime leaders, and inspired millions.

“I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be committed to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong,” Elizabeth declared in a legendary speech on her 21st birthday in 1947.

During that time, astounding facts and stories about the world’s longest-reigning living king have emerged.

The First Full-Time Female Royal Military Service

In 1945, near the close of World War II, Elizabeth joined the British Armed Forces’ Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS).

“The Princess learned to drive and maintain vehicles during her time in the ATS.”

On the Buckingham Palace Balcony, the Queen wore military uniform.

Elizabeth, who had served in the military, was not bashful of wearing her uniform, replete with decorations, on the Buckingham Palace balcony with her male family members.

The queen is the British Armed Forces’ commander-in-chief, but she has worn her uniform less in recent years.

When Elizabeth’s father died in Kenya, she was unreachable.

After her father, King George VI, died on February 6, 1952, Princess Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth II.

She was two months shy of her 26th birthday at the time, and she was cut off from the rest of the world while on a royal tour of Kenya with her husband, Prince Philip.

A telegraph sent from Buckingham Palace did not reach the royal couple, and Elizabeth’s private secretary learned of it when a local journalist called.

The news was then confirmed by listening to the BBC World Service on the radio by Prince Philip’s equerry.

Elizabeth was informed that she was Queen by Prince Philip.

During their visit, Prince Philip informed the queen of her father's death.