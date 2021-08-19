25 Princess Diana Facts You Probably Didn’t Know

Princess Diana’s life and death have been extensively documented, and she remains America’s favorite royal.

The public’s interest was grabbed by her amazing story of her ascension into the royal family and abrupt exit via a highly public divorce from Prince Charles.

Her death in a car accident in Paris in 1997 sparked a wave of public grieving in Britain that had never been seen before or since, with a sea of floral tributes placed outside Kensington Palace’s gates.

Diana is remains America’s favorite royal, according to a poll conducted by YouGov in March, with a net favorability rating of +56 percent.

However, many people may be unaware of many details about the princess that may be found in royal history books.

When Diana and Charles met, Diana’s sister was dating Charles.

In 1977, Diana met Prince Charles for the first time when she was 16 years old and he was dating her older sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

In cassette recordings for biographer Andrew Morton, the younger sister detailed the scenario at her family’s house on the Althorp Estate in Northamptonshire.

“My sister was all over him like a horrible rash,” she recalled in his book Diana: Her True Story, and “I thought: ‘God, he must truly detest that.”

Princess Diana and a Royal Protection Officer Fell in Love

During his time as a Metropolitan Police officer tasked with giving her security, the princess revealed she was “truly in love” with Barry Mannakee.

He died in an automobile accident on May 14, 1987, seven months after being relieved of his royal protection responsibilities after their close friendship was revealed.

Princess Diana believes he was assassinated in retaliation and discussed her notion with her speech coach, Peter Settelen, during videotaped discussions later broadcast on television.

Documentary on Channel 4 “When I was 24 or 25, I was profoundly in love with someone who worked in this environment,” Diana says in an excerpt from Diana: In Her Own Words. However, he was then thrown out and killed.

“Eventually, he had no choice but to go, and three weeks later, he was killed in a motorcycle accident. He was the most incredible love I’d ever known, and it was a killer.”

“I believe,” she added. This is a condensed version of the information.