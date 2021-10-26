25 dogs were rescued from a property in Merseyside.

After 25 dogs were rescued from a Southport home, two individuals are being investigated for “causing unnecessary pain to an animal.”

Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday, October 22, police and the RSPCA were spotted removing the animals from a property on Balmoral Drive in Southport.

Concerns had been expressed about the dogs on the property, which was occupied by two men aged 70 and 42.

‘Massive’ rats have taken over a pregnant woman’s home.

“Officers from Merseyside Rural, Wildlife and Heritage team have rescued 25 dogs from a property in Southport over the weekend,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.

“Officers executed a warrant around 11 a.m. on Friday, October 22nd, at 3 p.m., following complaints of concern for the welfare of multiple pets at a property on Balmoral Drive in Southport.

“Officers rescued the pets on the property after collaborating with the RSPCA.

“Detectives from the team, in collaboration with RSPCA Inspectors, are now investigating the two male occupants, aged 70 and 42, for inflicting needless suffering to an animal and failing to fulfill the needs of a protected animal in violation of sections 4 and 9 of the Animal Welfare Act.”

“While the inquiry is ongoing, the RSPCA has arranged for the dogs’ healthcare and lodging.”

“Merseyside Police is committed to promoting animal welfare and assisting the rural community, and we hope that majority of these dogs can be rehomed to caring and loving owners,” said local Community Inspector Graham Fisher.

“Please call the RSPCA if you need to report animal abuse or simply need guidance on animal welfare law.”

“RSPCA officers assisted Merseyside Police when they executed a warrant at a residence in Southport on Friday,” an RSPCA representative told The Washington Newsday (22 October).

“We evacuated a number of dogs from the property and are now caring for them.” We are unable to say further at this time due to ongoing investigations.” Please visit the RSPCA website to help the RSPCA continue to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome animals in need. RSPCA Cruelty Reporting