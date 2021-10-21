24 people convicted in the deadly Syrian wildfires were executed, according to a human rights group.

Syria killed 24 individuals and sentenced 11 others to life in prison on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press, after convicting them of terrorism charges for starting the flames that ravaged the country in 2020.

Death sentences often lack essential safeguards to preserve the lives of those condemned, such as a right to a lawyer, and sometimes entail secret hearings, according to Diana Semaan, a researcher for Amnesty International, a non-governmental human rights organization.

“The Syrian government’s disdain for international law, particularly the right to life, was demonstrated by the executions of 24 people yesterday,” Semaan added.

“Criminals who carried out terrorist actions that resulted in deaths and damage to state infrastructure, public and private property through the use of combustible material,” the Justice Ministry said in a statement. The statement did not clarify how the executions were carried out or provide any additional information.

According to a 2017 investigation by Amnesty International, up to 13,000 people were murdered in covert hangings at Syria’s Sadnaya prison between September 2011 and December 2015, although the executions were sanctioned at the highest levels of the government during the Syrian civil war’s peak.

According to the investigation, in a “planned campaign of extrajudicial execution,” between 20 and 50 prisoners were hanged at the prison each week, or occasionally twice a week.

Terrorism, treason, army desertion, espionage, and arson are all punishable by death in Syria, which is normally carried out by hanging.

In war-torn Syria, where a decade-long conflict has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced half of the country’s population, including 5 million refugees outside the country, publicized executions of a large number of people are uncommon.

The fires ravaged President Bashar Assad’s hometown of Qardaha in Latakia province, destroying a building used as storage for the state-owned tobacco industry, part of which collapsed. Shortly after the fire was put out, Assad paid a rare visit to the region.

Nine others, including five minors, were sentenced to prison. According to the Justice Ministry, the adolescents’ prison terms ranged from 10 to 12 years.

Human rights experts from the United Nations have also alleged widespread killings of detainees held by the authorities in official detention centers.