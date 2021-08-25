24 California kids who went to Afghanistan for a summer vacation are now stuck in the country.

According to the school district where the pupils go, students from a San Diego area that is home to a large number of refugees are detained in Afghanistan after their families took summer trips to the troubled country.

The Cajon Valley Union School District in El Cajon has reported that 24 kids would miss the start of the school year on August 17 due to their families’ inability to reach the military side of Kabul airport.

The families, many of whom were in the United States on special immigration visas, had traveled to Afghanistan separately to see relatives who remained there. In a desperate attempt to exit the Taliban-controlled country, swarms of people continue to descend on the airport.

“They had used the summer to visit their family, just like you and me,” Superintendent David Miyashiro stated. “No one thought we’d be in danger or unable to return.”

According to officials, the majority of the families entered the country on a special immigrant visa after working for the US government in Afghanistan. Only the former government employee and his or her immediate family are permitted to enter the United States under this visa.

He went on to say that the families are particularly concerned about the looming August 31 deadline for the US to complete its pullout.

Officials say many of the families fled in early May and June, months before the crisis erupted and the Afghan president fled as the Taliban seized power.

The district has been in contact with the families and is working with Republican Rep. Darrell Issa’s office to help them get out safely. Preschoolers to high school students are among the children.

According to Jonathan Wilcox of Issa’s office, the congressman and his staff “were working diligently to determine the facts on the ground, any bureaucratic barriers that can be removed, and the best ways to help those stranded leave Afghanistan and return home safely” in an email to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

He wrote, “We won’t stop until we get answers and action.”

Officials became aware of the problem after receiving a call from a relative of one of the pupils on Aug. 16, one day before the start of the school year. This is a condensed version of the information.