£23.6 million in funding has been announced to transform the town centre.

Over the next three years, the Government will invest more than £23.6 million in Runcorn town centre to build housing, entertainment, employment, and training developments.

This afternoon, official confirmation was given.

The grant is part of a £167 million pool granted to seven locations in the North West to help with redevelopment, employment retention, skill development, and connectivity.

The following projects in Runcorn have now been given the go light:

Runcorn Station Quarter is being redeveloped to provide a new office location with 1,750 square meters of space and 88 jobs. It is scheduled to open in 2024.

A new health and education hub in the heart of the town centre is giving help for people looking to return to work, with 120 training courses offered each year. It is scheduled to open in 2024.

New and upgraded cycle and walking lanes, as well as a footbridge and 54 residences, are all part of the High Street Connectivity project.

Unlock Runcorn: A new visitor attraction and improved canalways are expected to bring 100,000 people to the town centre each year by 2025.

A new creative shared learning and workspace facility, the Creative and Digital Skills Centre, will create 33 jobs and offer 240 skills courses every year. It is scheduled to open in 2025.

The Brindley Theatre will be upgraded and meeting spaces will be expanded, costing £6.72 million and expected to be completed in 2024.

New dwellings: Brownfield sites will be developed to build 140 new town center homes, which will be completed in 2024/25.

Birkenhead, Crewe, Darwen, Millom, Nelson, and St Helens are among the other areas in the region to receive funding.

Minister for Regional Growth and Local Government Luke Hall said: “It’s been a difficult time for communities all over the nation, which is why it’s more vital than ever that we provide them with the resources they need to recover from the pandemic.

“This Towns Fund investment will help people all throughout the North West, as it will power local plans, revitalising town centres and making them wonderful places to live, work, and visit.

“We’ve now confirmed nearly half a billion pounds from the fund in the North West, supporting creative projects that will secure the region’s long-term viability.”