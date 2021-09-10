220K still without power across the state two weeks after Hurricane Ida in New Orleans.

Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ida hit, power has been restored to the great majority of customers in the New Orleans area, but more than 220,000 households and businesses in southeast Louisiana remain without power, according to the state Public Service Commission.

The bulk of electricity has been restored to Baton Rouge and New Orleans, according to Phillip May, chief executive of Entergy Louisiana, the state’s largest power provider. According to Entergy, around 98 percent of customers currently have power, and those who don’t have it have suffered more severe damage.

At least 80% of utility customers in the four hardest-hit parishes of St. John the Baptist, St. Charles, Terrebonne, and Lafourche were without electricity. May said Friday that now that power has been restored to most of the cities, more crews are moving south to the areas hardest hit by the storm.

“As we move into those harder-hit areas, the work to reconnect customers grows,” May said, vowing to “keep up the pace” of restoring power across the region.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Even though there aren’t many visitors or locals present to participate in either, supply trucks are once again carrying beer on Bourbon Street, and the renowned Cafe Du Monde is offering beignets, fried pastries sprinkled in white sugar.

New Orleans is showing signs of recovering from the Category 4 storm that has claimed the lives of more than two dozen people across the state. Every day, more businesses open, gasoline is easier to come by, and many highways are littered with massive debris mounds from cleanup efforts.

Thousands of people outside the metro region are still without power and water, and officials believe the sweltering heat is contributing to both health and suffering. In other locations, power may not be restored for weeks, and many residents who evacuated have yet to return.

“How many people continue to suffer is not lost on anyone here at the state level, and particularly not on our local partners,” Governor John Bel Edwards said on Thursday. “While things are improving, which we should be grateful for…this is going to be a long-term recovery.”

Residents in New Orleans are noticing signs that life is returning. This is a condensed version of the information.