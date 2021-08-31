220 medical personnel, 150 security personnel COVID patients are being sent to Idaho hospitals that are overburdened.

Governor Brad Little brought in 220 health care professionals from a federal pool and 150 state National Guard members to help support medical institutions as an onslaught of COVID-19 hit Idaho hospitals, according to the Associated Press.

Last week, Idaho, which is battling to persuade its citizens to get vaccinated, recorded approximately 1,000 new cases every day. Prior to Tuesday, the number of available intensive care unit beds in the state was well below 100, with only four remaining in the entire state, according to the Republican governor.

Little described his decision as a last-ditch effort before he is forced to activate statewide crisis triage, which would put medical professionals in the position of deciding who lives or dies for the first time.

“We are dangerously near to enacting statewide crisis standards of care—a historic step that might result in Idahoans in need of healthcare receiving a lower standard of care or being turned away entirely,” Little said.

Idaho has access to 200 medical and administrative professionals through federal programs, according to a contract with the US General Services Administration.

The United States Department of Defense is dispatching a 20-person medical response team to northern Idaho, where vaccination rates are among the lowest in the state and where assistance is most required. Nurses, respiratory therapists, and medical doctors are among the military medical professionals.

Little has called in the Idaho National Guard for the second time to aid with a COVID-19 outbreak, this time around two months after the first deployment concluded.

The guardsmen will once again assist medical facilities that are short-staffed with logistical support such as screenings and lab work.

According to Johns Hopkins University, nearly one out of every four people who sought a COVID-19 test in Idaho in the last month tested positive. The more easily spread Delta variety, according to medical experts, is to blame for the uptick, particularly in areas where populations are unvaccinated.

Little said he toured a nearly full intensive care unit in Boise on Monday.

He described what he observed as "heartbreaking." "All of the COVID-positive patients had never been immunized. Some of the patients were young, two were middle-aged, and two were pregnant. The average age of the patients, I was told, was 43.