2021 National Sandwich Day: Where to Get a Free Sandwich, Discounts, Coupons, and More

Sandwiches have become a staple food item for Americans, who eat them for breakfast, lunch, and dinner in a variety of ways.

On Nov. 3, National Sandwich Day honors the creation of two slices of bread piled together with layers of various fillings in between to highlight its diversified delicacy.

In 1762, John Mantagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich of England, refused to leave his gambling table and requested something to eat while sitting in his chair. As a result, his cook devised a “sandwich” for him, which is now widely adored and accepted as a standard feature of menus everywhere.

In commemoration of National Sandwich Day, restaurants will be offering freebies, coupons, bogo specials, and charity alternatives, as seen below.

SubwayTwo offers coupons on foot-long subs when you order online or through its app. At eligible locations, use the code FREESUB to receive a buy one, get one free deal, or use the code BOGO50 to get a buy one, get one 50% off deal.

There’s also a chance to win a free Roast Beef Sub in a sweepstakes. “For a chance to win a roast, reply to this tweet with #Roasted4RoastBeef and #Sweepstakes,” Subway said.

Popeye’s

A complimentary chicken sandwich will be given to new users who place their first digital order on the Popeyes app or through Popeyes.com and spend at least $10.

We want to witness your #NationalSandwichDay creations made by stacking The Sandwich high with sides. Show us your sandwich me-mix with #TheSandwichMeMix, and we could put it on our menu as a bundle. #ChickenSandwichRecipe White Castle is a restaurant in White Castle, New A printable coupon for a buy one, get one free classic or cheese slider is available from White Castle. Here is where you can get a coupon.

Ike’s Sandwiches & Love

To reward members, Ike’s is giving away 1,400 free sandwiches. To find out if you were chosen, go to your rewards account.

Sandwich Shop Potbelly

When ordering online or through its app, Potbelly’s is giving a BOGO sandwich deal for its Potbelly’s original size sandwich.

Members of McAlister’s DeliRewards can get a BOGO 50% discount on 50 percent of their sandwiches until Nov. 17.

PaneraPanera is teaming up with Celebs on Sandwiches to give 25 people a sandwich painting of themselves.

Jimmy John’s is a restaurant in New York City.

The Jimmy John’s Foundation will get 100% of the proceeds from the new, limited-time “Beefy Black & Bleu Sandwich,” which will benefit the Boys & Girls Club’s Workforce Readiness initiative.

