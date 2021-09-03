2021 National Lazy Mom’s Day Quotes: 10 Funny One-Liners To Share On This Special Day

National Lazy Mom’s Day is observed every year on the first Friday in September, which occurs on September 3 this year. Mothers, whether they work or remain at home, frequently have a hectic schedule, but they, too, need time to recharge.

Moms are urged to unwind, take a back seat, and simply be lazy on this day.

Allowing their mothers to take a break by sharing household tasks is one way children can commemorate this day. Here are some one-liners about being lazy that you may share with your mothers, taken from Cool Funny Quotes:

“This weekend, my goal is to move… just enough to keep folks from believing I’m dead.”

“I may appear to be doing nothing, but I’m really busy in my head.”

“Doing nothing is difficult because you never know when you’re finished.”

“You are born into this world with nothing, and your life’s goal is to create something from nothing.”

“I always say ‘morning’ rather than ‘good morning,’ because if it were a pleasant morning, I would still be sleeping.”

“I accomplished nothing yesterday, and now I’m continuing what I started yesterday.”

“I’m not sluggish; I’m simply relaxed.”

“I’m curious if we lazy folks go to heaven… “Do they send someone to pick us up, or do they send someone to pick us up?”

“Perhaps there are no more excuses for being lazy, but I’m still going to look.”

“I’m not slacking; I’m just conserving energy.”