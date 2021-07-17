2021 is Yellow Pig Day, and here are some lesser-known facts about the number 17.

On July 17, National Yellow Pig Day is observed to highlight the number 17’s distinctive characteristics and mathematical importance.

This day was founded by two Princeton math students in the 1960s. Michael Spivak and David C. Kelly, two of the pupils, are reported to have grown obsessed with the number 17 and came up with the idea for a yellow pig with 17 toes and 17 teeth. However, it is unknown why the day is known as Yellow Pig Day or what the number 17 has to do with a yellow pig.

Here are some of 17’s characteristics and facts:

In the world of prime numbers, seventeen is a prized number. When you add the first four prime numbers together, you get 17. Any other four consecutive prime numbers added together will be even, and hence will not be prime.

With passengers on board, the average school bus weights 17 tons.

Chlorine has an atomic number of 17.

4. It’s also the smallest number formed by adding two powers of four (1+16=17).

A solvable game of the popular number puzzle Sudoku must contain at least 17 different clues to be completed.

Here are some ideas for how to commemorate this day: