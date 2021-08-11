2021 is World Calligraphy Day, and here are some quotes to commemorate the ancient art form.

World Calligraphy Day is observed on the second Wednesday of August to honor the art form, which is concentrated on artistically drawn letterforms and symbols.

Calligraphy is the art of designing and arranging beautiful symbols and letters by hand. Calligraphers are credited with constructing a harmonious architecture of letters with lyrical grace.

Calligraphy has its origins in China, where it first emerged in the year 200 B.C. Calligraphy eventually became the primary tool for writing manuscripts in numerous parts of the world, as well as the primary form of communication. Manuscripts with greater artistic and graphic features have had a big influence on modern calligraphy.

Here are some quotes to share with your colleagues in honor of World Calligraphy Day, which is observed this year on August 11th. (Courtesy: kidadl.com)