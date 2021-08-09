2021 is National Rice Pudding Day, so here’s a simple recipe for the super-comfortable dessert.

Rice pudding, an old-fashioned treat that may be served hot or cold and tastes great either way, is celebrated on Aug. 9, which is National Rice Pudding Day.

The fundamental ingredient of the snack, which feels like a comfortable hug after a long, stressful day, is cooked rice.

The delectable dish can be served as a hearty breakfast. It’s also a great late-night snack. Rice pudding can undoubtedly do the trick and satisfy a nighttime Netflix watcher’s yearning for a good yet healthy snack.

Rice pudding’s origins are uncertain, but some speculate that it originated in either China or India. Given how widely the meal is adored and consumed throughout cultures, it’s difficult to pinpoint when and where it initially appeared.

Rice pudding is supposed to be made differently in different parts of the world. Some people prefer it sweet, while others prefer it salty. There are thick variants as well, while in some areas, a thinner rice pudding is preferred. However, in the United States, it is served sweet, therefore it is considered a dessert.

In honor of National Rice Pudding Day, we’ve put together a simple recipe for you to try if you want to make your own rice pudding at home. (Courtesy: Thekitchn.com)

Ingredients

Preparation

With a gentle sweetness, this rice pudding has a creamy depth and texture. If you don’t like cinnamon, nutmeg powder can be substituted for it to increase the aroma. Some people prefer caramel to cinnamon or nutmeg since it has a whole different flavor profile.

Rice pudding is delicious regardless of the toppings you use, and it’s easy to make using readily available ingredients.