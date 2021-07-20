2021 is National Lollipop Day, so here are some fun facts and quotes about the sugary treat.

The very thought of lollipops conjures up a slew of images in our heads, most of which are associated with our childhood days when our tongues were constantly watering for the sugary treats.

We loved lollipops for a variety of reasons, including the click-clack sound they produced when they hit our teeth and the mesmerizing sound they created when we spun them inside our mouths to cope with long, weary lines.

Every year on July 20th, National Lollipop Day honors the ever-so-delectable sweet snacks. To mark the day and remind you of the good old days, here are some entertaining facts and phrases.

Fun facts about lollipops include the following: Wokenfusscandies.com (Courtesy of Wokenfusscandies.com)

Quotes regarding lollipops include the following: (Courtesy: A to Z quotes)