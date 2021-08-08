2021 is National Frozen Custard Day, and here’s how to make the icy delights at home.

Frozen custard is a delicious delicacy that has a taste and texture similar to ice cream. The addition of egg yolks in the preparation, however, distinguishes them from ice cream. The traditional custards are served cold with a drizzle of fine syrups and a scattering of nuts and other garnishes.

Frozen custards are a delightful alternative to ice creams, and whether you make them pudding-like or thicker, they’re a win-win situation. National Frozen Custard Day is celebrated on August 8th, and to commemorate the event, here is an easy recipe for making this delightful delicacy at home.

Recipe for vanilla frozen custard: (Courtesy: Tastes of Lizzy T)

Ingredients:

2 cups heavy cream

1 cup whole milk

1 teaspoon of salt

6 big egg yolks

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Procedure:

In a small saucepan over medium-low heat, combine cream, milk, sugar, and salt. To dissolve the sugar, place the pan on a low heat for 3-5 minutes. Turn off the heat in the pot. Whisk the egg yolks in a separate bowl. Drizzle the warm milk mixture into the beaten eggs while constantly swirling. Return the egg mixture to the pot, whisk in the vanilla, and simmer over medium-low heat until the mixture begins to thicken. Remove the substance from the heat and strain it through a mesh strainer. Allow the milk to cool entirely at room temperature before covering and placing it in the refrigerator. Allow it to settle in the fridge for 3-4 hours or overnight. Enjoy the next morning’s breakfast.