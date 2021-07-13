2021 is National French Fry Day. Fries: Who Invented Them and Where Did They Come From?

Given America’s obsession with french fries, National French Fry Day could just as easily be any other day. Thousands of restaurants across the country offer it, with some even adding their own spin. But, for those curious about their origins, why are they called “French fries” and where did they come from?

French fries, it turns out, aren’t exactly French.

According to the BBC, some people think that fries originated in Belgium. According to legend, peasants living around the Meuse River used to fry fish as part of their daily food. During the winter, however, their fish supply was limited, so they substituted fried potatoes.

The dish was not introduced to American soldiers until they arrived in Belgium during World War I. The soldiers dubbed the snack “French” fries because French is the prevalent language in southern Belgium.

Some say, however, that fries are of French origin and that they were initially sold by street vendors on Paris’ Pont Neuf in the 1780s.

After meeting the French during his time as American Minister to France from 1784 to 1789, Thomas Jefferson attributed them with inventing the meal. Jefferson referred to the fried potatoes as “pommes de terre frites à cru en petites tranches,” according to National Geographic (potatoes deep-fried while raw, in small cuttings).

Despite divergent views on the origins of the French fry, Belgium petitioned UNESCO to recognize the dish as an official symbol of Belgian cultural heritage, prompting others to cast doubt on their claim.

According to Pierre Leclercq, a culinary historian at the University of Liège, Belgium’s version of the genesis of the French fry is “not believable.” Potatoes were not introduced in the region until 1735, according to Leclercq, hence the narrative could not have happened in 1680. It is more plausible, according to him, that the locals began cooking potatoes in 1739.

Leclercq also questioned the villagers’ method of cooking potatoes, implying that they did not deep-fry the root vegetable.

“Fat was a luxury for those of limited means in the 18th century,” he continued. “Butter was expensive, animal fat was scarce, and less expensive vegetable fats were seldom utilized. That’s why peasants didn’t waste fat by putting it on bread or in soup.”

Whatever its origins, one thing is certain: French fries are here to stay.