20,000 visa lottery winners in the United States are suing the government after their applications were not processed.

According to the Associated Press, more than 20,000 people who won the US visa lottery are suing the government because their applications were never processed.

The awardees had submitted the requisite papers, but the State Department struggled to process the applications due to a backlog caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, they never received an interview or a chance to visit the United States.

According to a State Department official, the epidemic has resulted in “significant cutbacks” in the department’s ability to process visas, with just roughly a quarter of the visas allocated for the fiscal year ending in September being issued.

According to attorneys for lottery winners, processing ceased entirely during the pandemic, then restarted at a significantly slower rate, with non-lottery visa applications given priority.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

On paper, Dorisnelly Fuentes Matos won the US visa lottery, but she is still waiting to enter the country.

The 27-year-old Cuban economics student was alerted more than a year ago that she had won a coveted place to apply for one of the 55,000 visas that the US government awards each year in a lottery to diversify the country. She sent the documentation to a State Department processing center in Kentucky and waited for an appointment at the US embassy in Guyana, which handles visa applications for Cubans.

The interview, however, never arrived. Her and her husband’s visas are slated to expire on Thursday, leaving them in uncertainty.

“We are desperate, asking for help because we are in the middle of nowhere,” said Fuentes Matos, who is waiting for an appointment in Guyana and is one of thousands of people suing the US government over the delays. “We are stranded in this country, and we are unable to return to Cuba.”

While embassies and consulates have been told to prioritize lottery cases, the US is unlikely to grant as many visas as it could for the soon-to-end fiscal year, according to the official.

Fuentes Matos is concerned about this. As the deadline for visas drew nearer, she became concerned that she might be summoned to a meeting with a US consular officer in Guyana. As a result, she and her husband gave up their home. This is a condensed version of the information.