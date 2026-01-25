£20,000 Reward Offered for Information on Murder of Motherwell Father

The hunt for the killer of a 26-year-old father shot dead in his own home has intensified, with a £20,000 reward now being offered for information leading to an arrest. Jordan Gray was found fatally wounded at his property on Shields Court, located in the Muirhouse area of Motherwell, on December 14, 2025.

Details of the Attack

Gray was reportedly shot at close range in what police believe to be a targeted attack. Despite efforts to revive him, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after emergency services arrived at the scene. Authorities have confirmed that a firearm was involved, but further details about the weapon or the circumstances of the attack remain under wraps as investigations continue.

Local police, as well as forensic teams, have been working around the clock to piece together the events that led to Gray’s death. The investigation is being described as complex, with detectives pursuing multiple leads. However, they have so far been unable to identify a suspect. In a bid to accelerate the investigation, officers have now issued a £20,000 reward for any information that could help bring the killer to justice.

Community Shocked

Jordan Gray, who was well-known in the local community, is remembered as a dedicated father, and his death has left many in the area deeply shaken. Friends and family have been left in mourning, with tributes pouring in for the young man who was described as a kind and caring individual.

The tragedy has also sparked concerns over gun violence in the area, prompting calls for increased patrols and community engagement to ensure such an incident is not repeated. Authorities have urged anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward and help solve the case.