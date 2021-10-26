20,000 flights for Afghan refugees have been funded thanks to donated airline miles and credit card points.

Americans and airline businesses are contributing miles to assist transport Afghan refugees to the United States for resettlement.

Miles4migrant, the organization that began the campaign, aimed to show support for Afghans fleeing the Taliban takeover in mid-August by donating frequent flight miles.

According to Miles4Migrants and Welcome.US, a nonprofit collection generating private-sector assistance for Afghan migrants, individuals have donated enough credit card miles to finance 20,000 airfares.

Andy Freedman, the group’s co-founder, said, “Government resources are limited, and we recognized that the American people wanted to support Afghans who were arriving and help them find secure homes.” “That’s when we turned to the airlines,” says the narrator. Corporate airlines have donated tickets for more than half of the donations so far.

7,000 flights have been donated by United Airlines, while 6,000 have been donated by American Airlines.

Delta, JetBlue, Alaska, Frontier, Air Canada, Boeing, and the Tripadvisor Charitable Foundation have all made lesser contributions, according to organizers.

Organizers claim that over 3,200 donated mile aircraft have already transported Afghans from US military posts to new residences across the country.

In partnership with the initiative, the country’s airlines have generated enough money to fund 40,000 trips for Afghan refugees. In the future, organizers hope to double that amount.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“Seeing the American people and businesses come together in this way to welcome our new Afghan neighbors is very motivating,” said Nazanin Ash, CEO of Welcome.US and a former State Department official during the Bush and Obama administrations.

The organizers are hoping to generate enough money to fund an additional 30,000 flights. Organizers claim that using donated miles and cash to pay for travel will free up government refugee funds to be used for housing and other services.

“Historically, evacuees have been responsible for their own travel expenses. That is a significant burden to place on people who arrive in the United States with very little “Former Delaware Governor Jack Markell, who is also Biden’s nominee for ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, is President Joe Biden’s point person on assisting Afghan refugees.

Approximately 9,000 Afghans have been resettled in the United States, with another 53,000 living in temporary accommodation on military facilities, according to Markell.