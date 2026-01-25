20-Year-Old Woman Killed in Brutal Honor Killing Orchestrated by Family

A tragic case of “honor killing” has shocked the UK, with a 20-year-old woman, Banaz Mahmod, brutally murdered in her own home by a hitman hired by her father. Her cousins were involved in holding her down during the horrific assault. This grim story serves as a haunting reminder of the impact of cultural pressures and the dangers of domestic abuse, as the country marks the 20th anniversary of her death.

The Execution of a Family’s Dark Plan

Banaz Mahmod, a young woman from Mitcham, South London, suffered unimaginable torment before being murdered in the early hours of January 24, 2006. Just 20 years old, Banaz was the victim of a horrifying attack that took place in her own home. Held down by her two cousins, she endured a brutal rape and torture session that lasted for two-and-a-half hours. Her father, Mahmod Babakir Mahmod, and her uncle, Ari Agha Mahmod, had orchestrated the entire act in a bid to restore what they perceived as their “honor” within their Kurdish community. They believed Banaz had shamed the family by falling in love with a man of her choosing, Rahmat Sulemani.

Following the rape, Banaz was strangled with a bootlace, and her body was stuffed into a suitcase. The perpetrators, including Mohamad Hama, the hired hitman, drove her remains to an abandoned house in Birmingham, where her body was buried. Despite her boyfriend’s efforts to find her, Banaz’s body remained undiscovered for three months. Her father and uncle were later arrested, leading to the discovery of her remains.

A Legacy of Silence and Struggle for Justice

Banaz’s tragic death went largely ignored by her family, who showed no interest in the police investigation. Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Goode, who led the case, was struck by the family’s apathy, stating, “In this case the family had no interest whatsoever in the investigation. It was an absolute outrage that this girl was missing and nobody cared.” It was a stark contrast to the usual approach of investigating murders with the family’s support. In Banaz’s case, her own family had ordered the killing, making justice all the more elusive.

Banaz’s father was convicted of murder in 2007 and sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 20 years. Her uncle, too, was sentenced to life, with a minimum of 23 years. Mohamad Hama, the hitman, was sentenced to at least 17 years in prison. Three years later, Banaz’s cousins, Omar Hussain and Mohamad Saleh Ali, were convicted of murder following their extradition from Iraq, with minimum terms of 22 years and 21 years, respectively.

Her sister, Bekhal Mahmod, who has since distanced herself from the family, lives under a new identity. In an interview with The Guardian, she described the fear that still haunts her, saying, “It can take the smallest thing, like somebody saying the word Iraq… my head turns instantly, it’s a fear.” Bekhal, who testified at the murder trial, now advocates for Banaz’s Law, a campaign to recognize honor-based abuse as a statutory aggravating factor during sentencing. This initiative aims to help authorities better identify signs of abuse and empower victims to speak out.

The heartbreaking tale of Banaz’s life and death was dramatized in the ITV series “Honour,” with Keeley Hawes portraying DCI Caroline Goode and Buket Komur playing Banaz. Despite the 20 years that have passed since her death, Banaz’s story continues to resonate, shedding light on the hidden horrors of honor killings and the fight for justice.