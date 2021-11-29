20-year-old ‘lifelong friends’ were murdered in a car accident while out Christmas shopping.

On Thursday, November 25, Ellie Crossley, of Hollywell, and Rebecca Doughty, of Connahs Quay, were driving home in a silver Citreon on the A5117 near Parkgate Road near Capenhurst when they collided with a BMW.

At 9.28 p.m., emergency services were dispatched, and authorities discovered a collision involving a blue BMW and a silver Citroen.

The two 20-year-olds, however, were unfortunately pronounced dead at the spot.

Ellie and Rebecca’s families have paid tribute to their “dear friends” and expressed their “devastation” over their deaths.

“Ellie Crossley, of Holywell, and Rebecca Doughty, of Connahs Quay, had been lifetime friends,” they claimed.

“The two 20-year-old girls were on their way home after a Christmas shopping expedition when they were unfortunately engaged in a catastrophic road traffic collision.

“This unfortunate occurrence has left both families and their friends distraught, and they will be sorely missed.”

“They were close friends for a short time, but they will live on in our hearts forever.”

The BMW driver, a 28-year-old guy, was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation into the incident is still underway, and officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed it or has dashcam evidence that could help with the probe.

