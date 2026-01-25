20-Year-Old Keshav Sharma Dies in Tragic A9 Collision

A 20-year-old man has tragically died following a crash involving a van and a lorry on the A9 near Dalnaspidal, approximately 2.5 miles south of Dalwhinnie, on January 16, 2026. The victim, identified locally as Keshav Sharma, was a passenger in the white Mercedes Sprinter van involved in the collision. Emergency services arrived at the scene around 11.50am, but Keshav was pronounced dead shortly after the crash.

The crash, which also involved a recovery lorry, left the van’s 52-year-old driver with minor injuries. He was assessed on site by ambulance staff but did not require further treatment. No other injuries were reported. Police Scotland confirmed that the road was closed until around 9pm that evening to allow for an investigation into the incident.

Family in Desperate Need After Tragic Loss

Keshav Sharma, an Indian national, had been working in Scotland to support his family back home, including his two young sisters. His tragic death has prompted an outpouring of support, with a GoFundMe campaign set up to assist his grieving family. The campaign highlights Keshav’s sacrifice, as he had moved to the UK with the hope of providing a better life for his family, who struggle financially back home. His parents, daily laborers, had taken out a significant loan to send Keshav abroad, believing his efforts would help lift them from poverty.

The fundraiser aims to alleviate some of the financial burdens now facing his family, including daily living costs and the education of his sisters. A statement on the fundraising page reads: “Keshav was the main hope for his family. He leaves behind two young sisters who depended on him for their education and basic needs.”

The crash has left not only Keshav’s family heartbroken but also a community mourning the loss of a young man with dreams of improving his family’s future.