20 of Liverpool’s black unsung heroes for Black History Month 2021.

Many people in Liverpool contribute to, participate with, and support Liverpool’s long-established black community.

October is Black History Month, and several events are planned across Liverpool to commemorate the occasion.

The Washington Newsday has compiled a list of 20 unsung heroes who ought to be recognized for their contributions to the black community ahead of the celebrations.

There are writers, historians, youth workers, and many others on the list.

Dave Clay is a writer and a social activist.

Dave was born in Liverpool 8 and has been active in the community for over 40 years.

He was the founding chair of Liverpool 8 Law Centre and has worked with and volunteered for a variety of community organizations.

Dave has authored a number of books, the most recent of which being ‘1919 – 2019 – A Liverpool Black History – 100 Years,’ which chronicles the lives of individuals and organizations throughout this time period.

Laurence Westgaph is a community activist and historian in residence at the National Museums of Liverpool.

The founder of the Liverpool Black History Research Group, a group of community volunteers who employ academic rigor to pursue real history using original sources.

He leads more than ten distinct slavery history excursions around Liverpool, highlighting important buildings, individuals, and locations.

Laurence has been involved in community action since he was a child, recalling his first meeting when he was five years old and accompanied his grandmother to Stanley House, which was previously located on Upper Parliament Street and served as a meeting and social venue for community members.

Laurence is presently doing his PhD at the University of Liverpool, where he is researching African Liverpool.

MBE Sonia Bassey

An activist and project manager with extensive experience in community work as well as a gifted artist.

Sonia has spent much of her life fighting injustice and is passionate about community leadership, growth, and empowerment, as well as services tailored to their needs.

Sonia is also a member of the Granby Community Land Trust and Mandela8, a community development organization.

She is the daughter of the late community leader Solomon Bassey.