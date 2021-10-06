20 minutes apart, two women in the same neighborhood wake up to the same man in their bedrooms.

A 36-year-old man allegedly broke into The Lake at Stonehenge, located just south of Buffalo Bayou in Houston, according to authorities. The gate to the community is always locked unless someone with a clicker or code opens it.

According to KHOU, a CBS affiliate in the Houston region, the suspect was caught on house surveillance footage going down the street before being apprehended by police.

On Tuesday, shortly after 2 a.m., the first victim dialed 911. A house invasion was claimed as the reason for the call.

The 68-year-old woman awoke to find the suspect holding her cell phone in her bedroom, according to police. When she saw him, she yelled, and the man bolted into the backyard of a neighbor.

Another woman, around 0.3 miles away, awoke to the man in her bedroom 20 minutes later.

The 38-year-old victim said she was awakened by the sound of a police helicopter hovering overhead and spotted the male suspect wearing a mask standing in front of her bed.

The woman claimed the guy continuously asked for intercourse with her and jumped on top of her in bed, according to police. The man became anxious and started pacing once the woman said her husband would be back soon.

The victim then fled outside, grabbed her phone, and dialed 911. Neither victim was hurt, and they were both alone at home.

While cops were on their way to the scene to react to the first report, they came across a man who matched the suspect’s description. Before he was arrested, he allegedly sought officers for assistance escaping the gated neighborhood.

The suspect is charged with criminal burglary of a habitation with purpose to commit sexual assault and felony burglary of a habitation with intent to commit sexual assault.