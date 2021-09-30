2-Year-Old Discovers Gun in Bed and Shoots Self; Mother is Arrested.

After her 2-year-old daughter inadvertently shot herself, a Virginia mom was arrested.

Kaylen Main, 22, was cleaning her flat as her daughter, who was sleeping nearby, slept. On the bed, Main had a loaded gun. The 2-year-old awoke at some time and proceeded to retrieve the gun, which he was holding when it went off. According to Prince William County Police, she shot herself in the lower body by accident at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to WUSA, the incident occurred at the Dumfries housing complex in Triangle, Prince William County.

Zera Solomon, a neighbor, noticed blood on the complex’s ground immediately after the incident. “One of my friends informed me [Main’s] car was parked right behind there, and she was running around with her hair all messed up and blood, and then all of a sudden the cops came,” she told the publication. “It is kind of sad because her daughter is really nice,” she added.

The toddler was taken to the adjacent Dumfries-Triangle Volunteer Fire Department station by Main and another family member. WRC-TV said that the toddler was transferred to a local hospital for treatment. The girl is likely to recover completely.

Main was then charged with felony child negligence and “allowing youngsters to have access to a firearm.” She is being held incommunicado.

A 2-year-old toddler in Texas inadvertently shot himself in the head last week after discovering a gun in a family member’s luggage. The youngster was taken to a nearby hospital and eventually pronounced dead. Following the event, the gun’s owner and the weapon fled the scene.

According to the non-profit Everytown for Gun Safety, children were engaged in at least 2,070 unintentional shootings in the United States between 2015 and 2020. It resulted in the deaths of 765 people.

A 2019 study that analyzed data of unintentional gun violence over a decade found that 28.3% of unintentional gun deaths occurred while victims were playing with a gun. Moreover, 17.2% of the victims were unaware that the gun was loaded.