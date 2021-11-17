2 people have been sentenced for defrauding the elderly of more than $700,000 by claiming to have won the lottery.

According to the Associated Press, two Jamaican men who were involved in a lottery scam have been sentenced to prison.

On November 16, Jason Wedderburn was sentenced to three years in prison. Kayan Kitson, an accomplice, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in jail in October. In July, the two admitted to conspiring to commit mail and wire fraud. Both individuals will be supervised by the federal government for three years after their release, according to a news release from the US Justice Department.

Wedderburn and Kitson contacted seniors in numerous states, particularly Rhode Island and Massachusetts, as part of their scheme. Victims were told that they had won the lottery, but that they would have to pay taxes or fees in order to get their earnings.

The Justice Department said in a July statement that victims “were instructed to either mail to Wedderburn, Kitson, or others, checks or money orders made out to the defendants to cover the cost of the fees, or were provided instructions for depositing the funds into bank accounts controlled by the defendants and others, or were provided instructions for depositing the funds into bank accounts controlled by the defendants and others.”

The money was instantly deposited into Wedderburn and Kitson’s bank accounts once the alleged fees were paid. According to the Justice Department, the scam encompassed at least four bank accounts.

Victims in numerous states were duped of more than $700,000. According to prosecutors, one victim provided the two more than $325,000, while others gave them tens of thousands of dollars.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The funds were transferred to other accounts held by conspiracy participants in Jamaica and the United States.

There were no winnings ever paid out.

In August of 2020, Wedderburn and Kitson were arrested.

