2 people have been arrested for allegedly stabbing the son of a cigarette vendor who refused to lend him a matchbox.

Two men have been charged with fatally stabbing a 20-year-old man because the victim’s father, a cigarette vendor, refused to lend the couple a matchbox.

The accused males, named as Bhupinder Singh and Rinku from the Indian state of Punjab, approached Mukhtiar Singh, a cigarette salesman, on Saturday and requested a matchbox. The vendor, however, refused because the couple owed him money, according to Hindustan Times.

The two men got into an argument with the merchant after being denied a matchbox. According to the outlet, Prince Kumar, who sold juice at a local store, came to his father’s help. Bhagwant Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Sohana police station.

According to reports, the accused fled the scene but later returned. The claimed stabbing occurred at that time.

“The couple fled, but returned shortly after from their adjacent workshop and stabbed Prince multiple times in the abdomen,” Singh continued.

“He was transported to a Sohana private hospital, where he was pronounced dead.”

The victim, originally from Bihar in India, had relocated to Punjab for employment and was staying with this family. After an autopsy, authorities handed over his body to his family.

According to a report from Times Now News, the accused males were apprehended. Sections 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code have been used to charge them (acts done in furtherance of common intention).

During the accused men’s court appearance, the judge ordered that they be held or remanded in police custody for three days while authorities pursue their investigation.

