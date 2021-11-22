2 of the 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti have been released by the gang.

Two of the 17 members of a Christian missionary group kidnapped by a renowned gang in Haiti more than a month ago have been released, according to a statement released by the organization on Sunday.

“As we celebrate the liberation of two hostages over the weekend, we continue to pray for the remaining fifteen captives.” The kidnapping has been going on for 38 days, according to a statement from Christian Aid Ministries in Ohio.

“Through the prayers and notes we’ve received, God has given us a lot of encouragement. “We, together with the hostages’ families, appreciate the outpouring of support from believers all around the world,” the message stated.

For their protection, the names of the two people who were released and the reasons for their release could not be revealed.

“We are unable to provide or confirm the names of individuals released, the circumstances surrounding their release, their origins, or their current location.” “Those with more precise information regarding the release and the individuals involved are asked to keep that information confidential,” the statement read.

On Oct. 16, the 400 Mawozo gang abducted the group. There were 16 Americans in the group, including an 8-month-old baby and five children, as well as one Canadian.

A local human rights organization reported that the abduction included the group’s Haitian driver.

To free the hostages, the gang demanded $1 million each person. The hostages have been threatened by the leader.

Because of a shortage of resources, gang activity and kidnappings have increased in Haiti.

