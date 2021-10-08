£2.99 Home Bargains Perfect Christmas scents have been released by Yankee Candle imitation.

I adore candles just as much as the next girl, if not more.

Even though I have lots at home, they are the one thing I always think is worth getting.

So I’m well aware that Home Bargains has a large candle selection that is frequently compared to the more expensive Yankee Candle.

I’ve long been a fan of Wickford & Co candles, especially the large ones, which cost just £2.99 and burn for an astounding 95 hours.

While they do have smaller sizes, such as tealights, I prefer the large jars that look a lot like Yankee.

There are three Christmas scents, one of which was a personal favorite of mine in the past.

Gingerbread is both warm and delicious, and its aroma permeates a room and might even follow you around the house.

Every winter, my cousin has Gingerbread candles burning at his desk, filling the house with a sweet and delightful scent.

It has a comforting scent that I can’t get enough of, and it has the potential to dethrone vanilla candles from the top spot.

This candle appeals to me, and the fact that it costs less than £3 adds to the appeal.

5 out of 5

Mulled Wine is ideal for those who enjoy fruity aromas.

Because it will fill the entire space, you must enjoy the fruitiness, but I believe it’s fantastic.

It smells like Christmas in the way I prefer it to smell in December, taking you to Christmas markets while you snuggle up under a blanket.

This is a wonderful lounge candle that will go wonderfully with your favorite Christmas movies.

4 out of 5 stars

Warm Apple & Cinnamon reminds me of air freshener; I believe the scent is sprayed on everything around Christmastime, and this is how I associate the advent season with it.

It’s warm and spicy, but it doesn’t smell like apple pie like the picture says.

This is fantastic for homes that want to feel like Christmas, and I think you’ll enjoy it if you’re a fan of Christmas trees.

4 out of 5 stars