2.9 million people watched a video of a wedding couple falling off the stage while dancing.

On social media, a video of a wedding couple falling off a stage while dancing has been viewed over 2.9 million times.

When the pair arrived at the wedding celebration hand in hand and made their way to the dance floor, it was a day to remember.

The couple began their dance on the white tiles in the center of the marquee, where they could be seen by all the sitting guests, to the delight of the audience.

However, shortly after they arrived at the small dance stage, the woman leaped on the man’s back, knocking him off balance.

The man plummeted off the little platform and onto the ground in a matter of seconds, eliciting gasps from the audience.

However, this did not dampen the woman’s excitement, and she was soon back on her feet and dancing again.

The male took a bit longer to get up, but he appeared to be just as eager to get back to dancing.

While the exact date of the video’s recording is unknown, it was posted to the Instagram account @surprizhikayeler on September 10.

The video has 2.9 million views and has been liked over 63,900 times since it was uploaded.

It’s not the first time a wedding video has gone viral as a result of social media sharing.

A groom’s lavish entrance was widely circulated last month after it was published on TikTok by attentiveear with the title “Groomzilla.”

With the video, a soon-to-be-married man can be seen marching down the aisle in a gold and dark blue tuxedo, sunglasses on his face, a cigar in one hand, and a drink of what appears to be cognac in the other, with a cigar in one hand and a glass of what appears to be cognac in the other.

As the groom made his way to the front in style, loud music could be heard, and he was definitely enjoying his time in the spotlight.

However, the video was subtitled “how it began,” implying that there was another side to the story.

Those who persevered through the video were rewarded with exactly that. With the subtitle “how it ended,” the same video cut to the groom looking worse for wear and being carried out of a car and into a wheelchair.

It was shared over 592,000 times on TikTok and Twitter after that.

However, the. This is a condensed version of the information.