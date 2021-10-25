£2.6 billion will be allocated to special educational needs and disabilities in the budget.

The Budget on Wednesday is expected to include a £2.6 billion fund to assist youngsters with special educational needs and impairments.

The funding will be used to support more than 30,000 new places for students in both mainstream and special educational needs schools, according to Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

It will also be used to improve the suitability and accessibility of existing buildings, as well as to fund the construction of new special and alternate provision free schools to help raise special education standards.

“I want every child to have the finest possible start in life and to reach their full potential,” Mr Sunak added.

“That’s why we’re taking steps to fund tens of thousands of new places for kids with special needs and disabilities, making a difference in the lives of some of the country’s most vulnerable youngsters.”

Because the school-age population is estimated to be roughly 10% greater in 2025 than it was in 2010, the shift comes at a time when there is a growing demand for professional help.

According to the Treasury, the policy will nearly increase the amount of capital funds available this year for specialized educational support for the most disadvantaged young people.

Overcrowding can affect a student’s performance, thus this infrastructure investment is considered as a method to ensure that students with special educational needs and impairments have the same opportunities as other students, according to a spokesman.

At last year’s Spending Review, a £300 million fund for extra seats for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities was announced for the years 2021-2022.

This was nearly four times the amount given the prior year.

The Scottish Government, Northern Ireland Executive, and Welsh Government will all receive proportionate funds, according to the Barnett formula, which will be fully detailed on Wednesday.