£2.49 Special at Aldi Purchase Christmas decorations that have a ‘wonderful’ scent.

Customers have been raving over Aldi’s latest SpecialBuy item, which they describe as “wonderful.”

Shoppers love Aldi’s SpecialBuys, and many of them look forward to Thursdays and Sundays to see what they’ll be able to get their hands on.

Recently, SpecialBuy items have included everything from hanging egg seats to hot tubs, but this week, customers are raving about a spiced Christmas tree adornment.

Aldi’s Spiced Orange Tree Decoration, priced at £2.49, is on sale today, November 14, and customers are complimenting it online.