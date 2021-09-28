19-Year-Old Florida Woman Still Missing; Person Of Interest Found Dead By Police.

A person of interest whom the police believe last entered into the apartment of a missing 19-year-old Florida woman has been found dead, according to authorities.

Miya Marcano was last seen around 5 p.m. on Sept. 24, at the Arden Villas Luxury Apartments in Orlando, where she lived and worked.

Police suspected Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, who had been working in maintenance at the complex as a person of interest after Marcano was reported missing, reported KNSD.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Caballero had shown romantic interest toward the victim, which Marcano had rebuffed.

Caballero informed detectives that he last saw Marcano at work around 3 p.m. Caballero, on the other hand, was discovered to have entered Marcano’s flat with a maintenance key, maybe before her shift finished.

“We now know that a maintenance-issued master key fob, which Caballero was known to be in possession of, was used to enter Miya’s apartment Friday afternoon, at about 4:30. This would have been about 30 minutes before she should finish her shift at the apartment complex,” said the Sheriff during a news conference.

Caballero was charged with burglary and an arrest warrant was issued after it was discovered that he had gotten into the victim’s residence. Throughout the weekend, police were on the lookout for Caballero. He was found dead in a Seminole County apartment on Monday. Caballero looked to have committed suicide, according to authorities.

Marcano was due to fly to Fort Lauderdale on Friday, but she did not contact her family after leaving work, according to her family. According to WESH, she did not board the flight.

“Obviously her family raised this level of alarm and concern knowing Miya would never not be in contact with them, would never turn off her phone and never let her phone battery drain completely down,” added Mina.

Marcano is still missing.

Police are reviewing surveillance videos from Marcano’s apartment complex and the building where Caballero was found dead.