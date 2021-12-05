19 of the greatest photographs from the legendary Santa Dash in Liverpool.

Hundreds of runners dressed as Father Christmas in red and blue Santa suits took to the streets of Liverpool today for the Santa Dash 2021.

After being forced to go virtual last year owing to the pandemic, the 5K fun race has finally returned. It is the UK’s largest and longest-running Santa Run, now in its 18th year.

The race began in front of the renowned Liver Building on Liverpool’s Pier Head. The path then continued into the city center, passing by the Royal Albert Dock before returning to the main waterfront roadways.

The runners then made their way through the congested streets to the finish line in front of the Town Hall, where they were greeted with enormous Christmas characters and a flurry of snow.

The runners then made their way through the congested streets to the finish line in front of the Town Hall, where they were greeted with enormous Christmas characters and a flurry of snow.