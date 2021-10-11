19 Months into the COVID-19 Pandemic, where are America’s cases, hospitalizations, and deaths?

After the Delta variant wreaked havoc across the country, the United States is starting to see cases and deaths decline, but the COVID-19 epidemic continues to strike havoc.

After the virus spread over the world, the World Health Organization (WHO) proclaimed the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. Since then, there have been over 44 million cases and 700,000 fatalities in the United States, with more people becoming ill and dying in 2021 than in 2020.

According to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University, America reported an estimated 20 million cases of COVID-19 by the end of 2020, with the figure climbing to 44,396,097 by mid-October. While incidences appeared to be leveling off in the spring as individuals rushed to get vaccinated, the Delta variety took hold in the summer, and new cases began to rise.

According to WHO data, towards the end of August, America saw a 3.38 percent increase in cases from the previous week, the highest level since February. Delta, which is thought to be more transmissible than other varieties, contributed to nationwide outbreaks, pushing hospitals to their breaking points.

According to the New York Times, the Delta variation appears to be following a similar cycle as past waves of cases, and instances appear to be on the decline, down more than 35 percent since September 1. Since the beginning of the epidemic, two-month spikes followed by a drop in cases have been a typical pattern, and sadly, as has been shown in the past, downward trends can be fleeting.

Unlike the surges in cases that happened in 2020, America has a toolkit in place this year to try to prevent another large increase. The COVID-19 vaccine has helped prevent individuals from being hospitalized as a result of the virus, and scientists continue to hail it as the most powerful weapon in America’s pandemic arsenal.

Some people are still unwilling to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and while constraints on unvaccinated people’s lives are hoped to persuade them to receive the vaccine, some have chosen to forfeit their employment rather than get vaccinated.

While some may dismiss unvaccinated people as a problem, they account for the majority of hospitalizations.